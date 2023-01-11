2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report- Medeama 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Jonathan Sowah announced his presence at Medeama by scoring on his debut in the side's 2-0 win over Nsoatrem FC on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old connected beautifully from Joshua Agyemang's sleek pass in an explosive counter attack to put the home side two-nil ahead.

Midfielder maestro Kwasi Donsu opened the scoring with a tweaked header from Kwadwo Amoako's in-swinger in the 40th minute.

Amoako hit the tempo- played an inter- positional and defence split-passing with Jean Vital to send the cross for Donsu to head into the net.

Medeama coach Umar Rabi made three changes to the starting X1 to the side that got battered at Dreams FC last Sunday.

Debutant Jonathan Sowah replaced Ansu Kofi Patric and justified his selection with his debut goal for the Mauve and Yellow.

Medeam looked fluid with strike pair Joshua Agyemang and Jonathan Sowah making unselfish runs at the Akoon Park.

The win has catapulted the two-time FA Cup winners ro 7th on the league table with 17 points from 12 matches.