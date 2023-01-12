2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report- RTU 3-1 Accra Lions

Real Tamale United returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-1 victory against Accra Lions at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

First half goals from Issah Kuka and Mohammed Hadir and a second half penalty from Mohammed Sadat ensured RTU secured all three points in front of their fans.

Having returned from Karela with a point, the Northern Blues got off to a great start and juts after 20 minutes broke the game's deadlock through Kuka.

However, Lions pulled level on the half hour mark after Abass Samari connected to a Mohammed Shawkan through pass.

RTU restored their lead before half time through Hardi.

And after the break, Sadat converted from the spot to extend their lead in the 57th minute.

Accra Lions chased for a consolation but the Northern Blues were hard to break.