2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report – Samartex FC 1-0 Bechem United

Samartex are back on track in the Ghana Premier League after a hard-fought win against Bechem United in Tarkwa on Wednesday.

Samartex won thanks to a goal in the final 10 minutes and are no longer in the relegation zone.

The victory is their third of the season, ending a three-game losing streak, and they will look for more to extend their stay in the top flight.

Seidu Abubakar scored in the 83rd minute, and despite Bechem United's best efforts, they were unable to equalise.

Samartex have moved two points clear of the relegation zone, while Bechem United are still sixth but could drop to the bottom on Thursday.