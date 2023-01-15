2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Real Tamale United

Dreams FC will try to preserve their recent momentum when they welcome Real Tamale United to the 'Theatre of Dreams' in Dawu in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The 'Still Believe' team have not lost a league match since November 2022, having gone five matches on the bounce without a defeat with two wins and three draws.

Despite their good form lately, they are not far from the relegation zone. They are in the 12th position on the league standings, three points above the drop zone.

Dreams will need a win over RTU on Sunday to boost their chances of avoiding the drop at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

RTU are travelling from Tamale to Dawu to try to maintain their recent good form by getting another decent result against Dreams in Sunday's game.

The Pride of the North are undefeated in their last premiership matches and have lost just once in their last four matches.

Baba Nuhu Mallam's side are currently sitting in the seventh position on the league table with 18 points from the 12 games they have played so far.

RTU could move to second place if they manage to claim a win over Dreams on Sunday afternoon depending on the other results.