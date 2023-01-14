2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs Samartex

Hearts of Oak make a return to the Accra Sports Stadium to face Samartex on match day 13 of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League on Sunday January 15.

Coach Slavko Matic who returned from his short break will be in the dugout for the game after missing three games against Bechem United, Tamale City and King Faisal.

The Phobians managed to pick a point in mid-week against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the game ended in a draw.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to return to winning ways in order to catch up with league leaders Aduana Stars who have opened a four point lead on top of the table.

The Ghanaian giants are currently tied up with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on the league table on 20 points.

This will be the first meeting between Hearts of Oak and Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.

Samartex last visit to the capital was against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Sameraboi-based club are just two points above the relegation zone and a defeat could see them drop this weekend.