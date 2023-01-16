2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report- Accra Lions 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions made a winning return to the Accra Sports Stadium after a 2-1 victory against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

Goals at either side of half-time from Seidu Bassit and Abass Samari gave the host a deserving victory, but Mezack Afriyie, who got a consolation for Chelsea did not finish the game after he was carried away by an ambulance.

Accra Lions started the game the better of the sides and should have taken the lead in the third minute after Basit rose high to head a Baba Apiiga cross.

Chelsea came close in the 15th minute through a corner kick but goalkeeper Andrews Owusu was quick to clear.

Few minutes later, Lions took the lead after a break in the middle saw Hagan Frimpong take on his markers before laying the ball to Bassit who smashed home.

Afriyie, who was a menace to the Lions defence nearly levelled for the visitors from a corner kick, before Collins Ameyaw weaved his way into a good are but missed the opportunity.

Just before half time, Laud Amoah sent in a cross which was met by Afriyie at the other side of the post to level the score.

After the break, Lions came close again through Bassit after the striker met a cross from Boateng.

Accra Lions coach James Francis made a couple of changes, bringing on Evans Ampofo for Frimpong.

Ampofo's presence was immediately felt with some good drives and run.

With 20 minutes remaining, Lions started to pile pressure on Chelsea and after a poor clearance from the visitors, Samari pounced and smashed home for the winner.

The game had a scary finish after Berekum Chelsea forward Mezarck Afriyie fell unconscious following a collision with Jacob Mensah.

The striker had to be rushed to the hospital forcing a ten minute additional time.

Chelsea defender Morisson Anokye was sent off late in the game after a poor tackle on Daniel Awuni.