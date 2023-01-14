2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report- Bechem United 1-0 Medeama

Bechem United had to dig deep to beat Medeama 1-0 in an exciting Ghana Premier League on Saturday with a late, late goal from skipper Kosi Agbesime.

The United captain unleashed an injury time penalty to separate the two teams at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

Medeama defender Daniel Opoku clipped Clinton Duodu five minutes into injury time with referee Eric Prempeh pointing straight to the spot-kick without hesitation.

The two teams sold out an entertaining match but it's Medeama who will feel downhearted after dominating for major spell.

Jonathan Sowah missed Medeama's best chance, opting to go down easily instead making an attempt at goal with the goalkeeper at his mercy.

Bechem United maestro Issaiah Nyarko and forward Avornyo were a mouthful for the Medeama defenders.

The Hunters jump to fourth on the table while Medeama remain 8th.