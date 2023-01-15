2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report – Karela United 1-0 Aduana Stars

Karela United defeated league leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday to end a run of poor results in Ghana's top flight.

Edmund Adomako was the hero in the 1-0 victory, giving Karela United their first victory since November 6, 2022.

Karela came into the game without a win in seven games and were tipped as the second favourite, but they overcame Aduana with a spirited performance at CAM Park.

Adomako scored for Karela in the 78th minute, handing Aduana their first league defeat since November 20.

Aduana needed three points to go seven points clear at the top, but their lead has been cut to three after the defeat.

Asante Kotoko have the chance to cut it to one point when they face Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday.

Despite putting on one of their best performances recently to secure a win, Karela remain in the relegation zone.