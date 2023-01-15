GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report– Kotoku Royals 0-2 Great Olympics

Published on: 15 January 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report– Kotoku Royals 0-2 Great Olympics
Kotoku Royals

Kotoku Royals’s survival chances continued to wane when after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

The Akim-Oda based were chasing a second consecutive home win at Cape Coast Stadium but that was not to be.

Olympics took the lead after 28 minutes through Samuel Abbey Quaye.

In the 76th minute the visitors doubled their lead through Aryeetey Ayikwei.

It is the first win for the Wonder Club in five matches.

Yaw Preko’s side last won a match in November in their 2-1 success over Real Tamale United.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more