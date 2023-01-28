2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview- Aduana Stars vs Accra Lions

League leaders Aduana Stars will host high-flying Accra Lions in a top of the table clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions will be hoping to return to winning ways against the Accra-based club following defeat to Karela United in their last game.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions, after defeating Berekum Chelsea in Accra are looking at extending their run of form with at least a point in Dormaa.

Aduana Stars are without prolific striker, Bright Adjei, who left the club to join Tanzanian outfit Singida Big Stars in January. He was the club's leading scorer in the league this season.

Despite his absence, Aduana are hard to beat in Dormaa, making the Nana Agyemang Badu Park a fortress. They have lost only one game in their last five matches.

Accra Lions have struggled on the road, losing their all away games since the resumption of the Premier League after the World Cup break. They are also without captain Dominic Nsobila, who is with the Black Galaxies in Algeria.

Coach James Francis will rely on the likes of Abass Samari, Mohammed Shawkan and Solomon Oppong. New signing Fredrick Kesse could make his debut against the Ogya Boys.

Lions have won two and lost two of their last five matches.