2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Karela United

Great Olympics return to the capital after victory on the road to take on Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Accra-based club are unbeaten in their last three games. Olympics defeated Kotoko Royals in their last game and grabbed a point against champions Kotoko in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, their opponents Karela United are struggling this season and currently sit in the relegation zone, with one win in their last five games.

Great Olympics have bolstered their squad in the transfer window with the signings of Christopher Nettey, Michael Osei and Michael Kweku Osei.

Karela United hold a slim advantage over Olympics, as they remain unbeaten against the former Ghana champions, with a win in their last three meetings.

With 19 points and in eight place, a win could see the Dade Boys climb into the top four.

Karela United desperately need a point to move out of the drop zone.