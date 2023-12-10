2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs. Karela United

Nsoatreman will aim to go top of the standings when they host a struggling Karela United at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, December 10 2023.

Leaders, Aduana slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Nations FC on Saturday and Maxwell Konadu's side would want to capitalize on that to take a 3 point lead atop the standings with a win over Karela.

Nsoatreman have dropped points at home just once this season against Heart of Lions who held them to a goalless draw which makes Sunday's task look like an easy hurdle to surmount. Their experienced gaffer in Konadu, however, knows how difficult it is to play a struggling side and would be cautious of the threat The Pride and Passion can pose.

Karela lost heavily to Bechem United last weekend and would want to redeem themselves as they aim to move out of the danger zone but they would have to work hard to stop Nsoatreman's firepower especially at their favourite grounds.