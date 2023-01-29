2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview – Real Tamale United vs Nsoatreman FC

Real Tamale United host Nsoatreman in what promises to be an exciting match as both teams look to get back on track after dropping points in the previous matchday.

RTU's recent good form was halted by Dreams, who defeated them 3-1 in Dawu, and they will look to bounce back on Sunday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Prior to the loss in Dawu, RTU had picked up seven points in three games, climbing out of the relegation zone. They are two points clear of the relegation zone and will look to extend that lead by defeating Nsoatreman.

Nsoatreman find themselves in the bottom half of the table after back to back games without a win. They have won five games, only two short of leaders Aduana Stars, but have dropped as many points as well.

Nsoatreman have lost six games. This clearly shows they have a problem defensively. They need to solve it to avoid losing more points else will end up in the relegation zone.

RTU are favorites to win this one based on their home form, losing once in six outings and recording four wins. Nosatreman, on the other hand, have been poor on the road. They have picked up a point in six games. They’ll need a really special performance to stop RTU.