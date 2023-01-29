2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview- Samartex vs King Faisal

Samartex need to lift themselves up and against an inform King Faisal side, they face a herculean task.

The Timbers are in the relegation zone and cannot afford to drop points or taste defeat at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

During the MTN FA Cup week, Samartex beat Nations 1-0 to remain in contention for a silverware this season.

Their last league match was a morale-boosting 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak.

Samartex have retooled during the second transfer window with the signing of striker Samuel Boateng on loan from defending champions Asante Kotoko.

King Faisal are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions including last week’s 4-1 win at Gold Stars in the MTN FA Cup.

Jimmy Cobblah’s side have come on in leaps and bounds and their last performance on the road was a 1-1 draw at Bechem United.