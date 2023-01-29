2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report- Aduana Stars 1-1 Accra Lions

Aduana Stars have been held at home by Accra Lions in a pulsating Ghana Premier League game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Abass Samari's first half strike was cancelled by Solomon Aboagye's goal in the second half as the game ended in a draw.

The visitors started the game brightly, creating several chances but failed to find the back of the net.

However, a swift attack from Lions late into the first half saw Samari score the opener after receiving a pass from David Oduro.

After the break, the hosts started to get into their groove, coming close a couple of times.

And with twenty minutes remaining Aboagye equalized for the Ogya Boys.

Despite pushing for a winner, Lions were resolute in defence, stopping the attacking threat of Aduana.

Aduana Stars remain top of the league despite the 1-1 draw with Accra Lions maintaining their place in the top four.