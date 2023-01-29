GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 5-1 Kotoku Royals

Published on: 29 January 2023
Asante Kotoko moved within a point of first place after defeating Kotoku Royals on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors put on a flawless performance to earn their biggest win of the season and snap a four-game winless streak.

Ugandan forward Stephen Mukwala was on fire, scoring twice. His first goal came from the penalty spot, doubling Kotoko's lead after Richmond Lamptey had opened the scoring.

Kotoku got back into the game with a goal from Kumi, but Kotoko proved too strong in the second half, with Mukwala making it 3-1.

Mukwala set up Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze for the fourth goal, which was followed by Solomon Safo-Taylor's late goal.

Kotoko are now second and will be confident ahead of their next game against struggling Karela United. A win could propel them to the top of the table.

Kotoku Royals remain in last place, 10 points from safety.

