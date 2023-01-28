2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Medeama SC 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak recovered from their FA Cup slumber last week to claim a vital victory against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

A solitary goal from Kwadwo Obeng Junior in the first half was enough for the Phobians to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws in the previous two games.

The Rainbow club move to second place on the league standings after Saturday's win with 24 points from 14 matches.

Medeama gaffer Umar Abdul Rabi made five changes to the team that was pipped by Bechem United in the last league match a fortnight ago.

Kwasi Donsu, Kofi Asmah, Joshua Agyemang, Patrick Opoku, and Jonathan Sowah made way for the inclusion of Kelvin Nkrumah, Daniel Opoku, and Nana Benyin Quayson.

The others were Isaac Gyamfi and Hafiz Mohammed Akadom while goalkeeper Felix Kyei who joined from Karela United this transfer window was named on the bench.

Hearts of Oak were boosted by the return of Caleb Amankwah who was ruled out of last Sunday's cup game.

The versatile player has recovered from an injury he was carrying and was named in the starting XI while key man Salifu Ibrahim missed out.

Congolese import Linda Mtange was handed a start for the first time for the Rainbows. He was missing when they lost 1-0 to Dreams FC in the FA Cup last weekend.

Hearts opened the scoring of the match against the run of play through forward Kwadwo Obeng Junior in the 32nd minute.

Medeama came back from recess with more intent as they looked for the equalizer. Quayson came to close levelling matters but his effort hit the goalposts three minutes into the second half.

The Yellow and Mauves kept pushing for the equalizer but the Phobians' defence and some decent goalkeeping from Richmond Ayi sealed the victory.