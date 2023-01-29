2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Real Tamale United 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Real Tamale United returned to winning ways on Sunday afternoon, defeating Nsoatreman FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium with a goal in each half.

RTU came into the game coming off a 3-1 loss at Dreams, but they were clear favourites given their dominance at home. They had won four of their last six home games.

Nsoatreman, on the other hand, had lost their previous two games and had not won in six away games, so they were expected to struggle.

They did struggle, with RTU dominating the contest. The home side made their dominance count in the 21st minute when midfielder Dankwa Stephen Badu opened the scoring.

Manaf Umar, a former Hearts of Oak midfielder, doubled their lead three minutes into the second half to seal the victory.

RTU have now picked up 10 points in their last five games and are in seventh place, four points behind first place, which is absolutely massive given their disappointing start to the season.

Nsoatreman are just one point above the relegation zone after three games without a win and must improve.