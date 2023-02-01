2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15: Dreams FC 0-1 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars claimed a hard-fought victory over Dreams FC in a closely contested match at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Despite a valiant effort from the home side, it was the visitors who came away with all three points after a well-taken goal in the first half.

The winning goal was scored by defender Stephen Badu in the sixth minute, giving Aduana all three points and snapping a two-game winless streak.

The league leaders had forward Richard Danso sent off in the 84th minute for a rough challenge, forcing them to play the final 10 minutes with only 10 men, but they still managed to secure an important victory and hand Dreams their second straight defeat.

The match was played in front of a passionate crowd who provided excellent support for both sides throughout.

Aduana Stars stay in second place in the league table with this win, while Dreams FC remain in mid-table.

Overall, it was a well-contested match between two evenly-matched sides, with Aduana Stars coming out on top thanks to their defender.