2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Real Tamale United

Bechem United will be looking for their third straight league victory when they face Real Tamale United at Nana Gyeabour Park on Wednesday.

The Hunters defeated Medeama at home and won convincingly at Legon Cities last weekend. A third win could propel them to the top of the table, as only two points separate them from leaders Aduana Stars.

Bechem United have been one of the most impressive teams in the new year, with three wins in their last five games, including a 2-1 victory over Hearts of Oak.

Bechem appear to be very solid and would be a tough test for Real Tamale United, who are also in excellent form. They have three wins in their last five games and trail Aduana by four points.

They defeated Nsoatreaman 2-0 over the weekend and will be looking for another win to move them into the top four. Given their poor start and stay in the relegation zone early in the season, finishing the first round in the top four would be impressive.

With both teams having similar records, the previous meetings could determine who wins this match. Bechem have won and drawn their only two league meetings against RTU. Their victory came at Nana Gyaeabour.