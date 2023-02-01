2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview – Dreams FC vs Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars travel to Dawu hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the league after two games without a win.

Aduana could lose first place if they fail to defeat Dreams FC, who are looking to get back on track after their unbeaten run was ended by Berekum Chelsea.

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are fighting for first place, and Aduana must be careful not to drop points on Wednesday.

Accra Lions held Aduana Stars to a draw in the previous matchday. This came following a 1-0 loss to Karela United. As a result, their lead at the top has shrunk to just one point.

Dreams were unbeaten this year, including an FA Cup victory over Hearts of Oak, but that streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss at Berekum Chelsea.

Dreams will look to rebound, and they will need to be at their best to do so against Aduana Stars, who have the second-best away record this season. They are difficult to beat and have three victories on the road.

Dreams are outside the top half due to inconsistency, but their home form is excellent. They have won their last three games at Theatre of Dreams, scoring nine goals while allowing only one.

Aduana lost 3-1 the last time they came to Dreams, but they would argue that they weren't title contenders at the time.

They will, however, be without key forward Emmanuel Gyamfi, who has been suspended for misconduct, which could be a disadvantage.