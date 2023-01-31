2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview- FC Samartex vs Tamale City

In-form Samartex FC will host fellow Ghana Premier League newcomers Tamale City on matchday 15 on Wednesday at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Samartex have been on a good run in the Ghanaian topflight, and sit comfortably in tenth position after 14 games.

The Timber Boys have lost only one game in their last five matches, winning two and drawing two. Samartex travelled to Accra to pick an important point against Hearts of Oak before defeating King Faisal at home home over the weekend.

Meanwhile, their opponents Tamale City are struggling in their first season in the Ghana Premier and currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

Tamale City have won only one game in their last five matches. The Tamale-based club have lost three of those five games, including a 3-2 defeat at home against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Samartex boast of experience in the likes of Larry Sumaila and Emmanuel Keyekeh. They have also added Ebenezer Achabi and Samuel Boateng of Medeama and Asante Kotoko to their ranks.