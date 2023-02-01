2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview - Karela United vs. Asante Kotoko

Karela United FC have the chance to make an incursion in their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the season when they welcome defending champions Asante Kotoko to CAM Park on Thursday.

The Nzema-Aiyinase-based outfit is presently sitting in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings, lying in the 16th position and a point adrift of the safe places.

Karela have been piss-poor in the last three months as they managed to record only one win in their last nine matches in the league which was a 1-0 victory over current leaders Aduana Stars.

The 'Pride and Passion' side goes into the game with new head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko who takes over from Bismark Kobi-Mensah who quit the club in December.

Kotoko ended their series of draws in the premiership over the weekend as they easily dispatched bottom-placed Kotoku Royals FC with a 5-1 hammering at Babayara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors are just one point behind Aduana who are leading the pack after 14 rounds. A victory on Thursday over Karela could see them move to the top spot.

However, the title holders have been dismal in their recent matches on the road having gone four consecutive away games without a win, drawing all of the last three.

Uganda import Steven Dese Mukwala has been lethal in the last two games for Kotoko with three goals and two assists, he is expected to lead the Porcupines against Karela.