2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs. Berekum Chelsea

Ghana Premier League new boys Nsoatreman FC will take on regional rivals Berekum Chelsea in a matchday 15 fixture at the Nana Amoah Koramansah II Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The newbies will require a victory at all costs against the Bibires in the Bono Derby to ensure they improve on the recent struggles in the premiership.

Nsoatreman finds themselves at the bottom half of the league standings with only one point above the relegation zone after managing just a win in their last seven games.

Despite their poor lately, they remain one of the top-performing sides at home with five wins, a draw and a defeat from seven games played in Nsoatre.

Chelsea will be making the short trip from Berekum to Nsoatre to try to achieve their first back-to-back victories in the championship this season since their campaign has been a roller coaster.

The Bibires will as much be chasing their first away win of the season by beating Nsoatreman in the midweek fixture. They have lost all of their last four matches on the road.

They are currently lying in the 9th position on the league table with 19 points but are only three points away from the drop zone. A loss on Wednesday could see them drop straight into the relegation zone.

Chelsea have been bolstered with the re-signing of Stephen Amankona from Asante Kotoko SC.