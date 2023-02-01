2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview- Samartex vs Tamale City

Samartex hope to make home advantage count when they host Tamale City on Wednesday 1 February 2023 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Timber Giants are chasing a second successive win at Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Aboi.

Last Sunday, Samartex needed a Raymond Kwoffie goal on 14 minutes to beat King Faisal 1-0 to move up on the table.

Samartex have not lost since moving to their home ground.

Tamale City are second-bottom on the table and are less-fancied to cause a major surprise on the road.

They are without a win away-from-home and their best result was a 0-0 draw at Bechem United.