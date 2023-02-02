2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report- Accra Lions 3-0 Great Olympics

Accra Lions returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over city rivals Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

An early strike from midfielder Abass Samari and a brace from Jacob Mensah saw Lions cruise to victory in Accra. Mensah was later sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the game.

Great Olympics started the game the better of the two teams, dominating the early exchanges as they forced Lions back. Mensah was forced into a silly tackle with the referee giving him a yellow card.

Few minutes later, midfielder Shawkan Mohammed was forced off with an injury, having earlier gone down due to the pain and was replaced by Fredrick Kesse.

Accra Lions began to find their rhythm and halfway through the first stanza broke the deadlock through Samari, who had won the ball in midfield and a brilliant one-two with Baba Apiiga saw him brilliantly put the ball at the back of the net.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead after a quick counter attack saw Samari weave the ball to Daniel Awuni, but the latter's cross was dealt with by the Olympics defence.

And just before half time, Lions doubled their lead after Mensah rose high to head home Remember Boateng's corner.

After the break, Lions continued from where they left off. Mensah extended the lead after firing home from a spilled effort by the Olympics goalkeeper.

Awuni and Remember Boateng had chances to add to their tally after both missed in one-v-one situations.

With 15 minutes remaining, Mensah was showed his marching orders for a foul on an Olympics player.

Lions held on to end the game with a deserving victory in Accra.