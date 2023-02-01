GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report- FC Samartex 0-0 Tamale City

Published on: 01 February 2023
FC Samartex were held at home by Tamale City in a pulsating encounter at the Nsenkyire Park. 

The host came into the game after a good run of form, having lost only one game in their last five matches.

Samartex started the game brightly, creating some decent chances but the visitors were resolute.

The Timber Boys should have taken the lead halfway through the first stanza but missed the golden opportunity.

While Tamale City were hoping to take advantage through a counter-attack, the host kept pressing for an opener.

After the break, Samartex had another good opportunity but the Tamale City goalie was equal to the task.

Tamale City had their own chance but flapped the chance.

The draw keeps Samartex in eleventh position while Tamale City stay in the drop zone.

