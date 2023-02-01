2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report - Nsoatreman FC 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League following their 2-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea in a Bono Derby on Wednesday at Nana Amoah Koramansah II Stadium.

The vital win ended the winless streak of the newly-promoted side as they cushioned themselves in their fight against the drop at the end of the season.

Nsoatreman assistant coach Boniface Ayipah handed maiden starts to teenage defender Stephen Atefah and newly recruited Emmanuel Kotei and also Kwabena Kalala Dannful.

Chelsea on the other hand gave a first start to Abubakr Gariba while Kalo Ouattara, Isaac Kwakye Osei and Clenn Afful returned to the starting lineup.

The deadlock of the match was broken three minutes after the halftime break with a goal from highly-rated youngster Stephen Diyou, his third of the 2022-23 campaign.

Nsoatreman doubled their advantage two minutes later through Dannful who scored on his debut for the club.

The current leading scorer of the league Mezack Afriyie scored his 8th goal of the season to reduce the deficit for Chelsea in the 60th minute.

Nsoatreman moves five places up on the premiership standings to the 10th position with 20 points from 15 matches, three more above the danger zone while Chelsea lie at the 12th position.