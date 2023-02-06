2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview- Asante Kotoko vs Accra Lions

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko will host in-form Accra Lions at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday night.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to recover from their tumultuous start to 2023, having won only one match this year.

Meanwhile, their opponents tonight, Accra Lions are on a three-game unbeaten run, winning two and drawing at the dreaded Nana Agyemang-Badu Park in Dormaa against Aduana.

Kotoko's only win this year came in their last home game against Kotoku Royals, a game the Reds won 5-1.

And having lost their last match against Karela United, pressure in on Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo.

Zerbo can count on returning Black Galaxies players Sheriff Mohammed and Augustine Agyapong while goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim gets some few days off.

Accra Lions have also been boosted by the return of captain Dominic Nsobila, who starred in the thumping win against Great Olympics last Thursday.

The last time the two teams met, Accra Lions delayed Asante Kotoko's coronation after forcing them to a draw in Accra. Kotoko, however defeated Lions in Kumasi 3-1 when the two sides first met in the Ghanaian topflight.

Accra Lions will be without defender Jacob Mensah who was sent off in the win against Olympics while midfielder Mohammed Shawkan is out with injury.