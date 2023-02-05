2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs Dreams FC

Great Olympics and Dreams FC are expected to engage in a fiercely competitive matchup as they both hope to bounce back from recent losses.

The game will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT (3 pm local time).

Great Olympics come into the match after a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Accra Lions in a local derby. Despite sitting six places above Dreams in the league table, only three points separate the two sides, so the home team will be eager to secure a valuable win.

With two wins and one loss in the last four meetings between the two sides, Great Olympics will be keen to take advantage of their superior league position and claim victory.

Dreams FC, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their impressive 5-2 victory over Great Olympics in the last meeting between the two sides.

Despite facing a tough challenge against league leaders Aduana Stars in their last match and succumbing to a 1-0 defeat, Dreams FC will be confident of getting a positive result against Great Olympics. With only three points separating the two sides in the league table, a win for Dreams FC could see them climb the table and close the gap on the teams above them.