2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview- Legon Cities vs King Faisal

Published on: 05 February 2023
Legon Cities vrs King Faisal (pic Legon Cities Media).

Legon Cities want to build on their last performance in midweek when they take on King Faisal on Sunday, 5 February 2023 at El-Wak Stadium.  

The Royals held giants Hearts of Oak to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium with ten men and that was a big plus.

But they will have to go one better against an improved King Faisal side.

Maxwell Konadu’s side without a win in six consecutive matches as they last three points date back to last December when they beat Kotoku Royals 3-0 on the road.

The club have announced the signing of 22-year-old Felix Kwaku Hammond from Icelandic side UMF Leiknir.

King Faisal are one place and one point behind Cities in 15th placed.

Jimmy Cobblah’s side suffered a morale-denting 3-2 defeat at home to Medeama.

