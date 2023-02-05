2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Aduana Stars 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Aduana Stars stretched their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League standings with another win against newbies Nsoatreman FC on Sunday afternoon at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The Ogya Boys cruised to a 2-0 victory over Nsoatreman in Dormaa Ahenkro in a Bono Derby to preserve their position at the summit of the league table.

Gabriel Akwasi Mensah and Richard Afriyie scored their very first goals for Aduana in each half of the match to seal the important win for Paa Kwesi Fabin's side.

Fabin made three alterations to the team that pipped Dreams FC in Dawu in the midweek with Akwasi Mensah, taking the place of suspended Richard Danso.

Anderson Fiifi Asamoah was handed his very first start in the Green and Yellow shirt as he replaced Frank Owusu while Godfred Opoku Wakii returned to the starting lineup.

Akwasi Mensah scored in the 36th minute to give the home side the lead as their dominance from the start of the matchday 16 encounter paid off.

The Ogya Boys completed the triumph four minutes from the final whistle through substitute Afriyie to ensure they keep their momentum before the first period of the season closes.

Aduana Stars continues to enjoy the top spot on the league table with 31 points from 16 matches as they open a five-point advantage.