2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report- Asante Kotoko 4-0 Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko recovered from their midweek blip to trounce Accra Lions 4-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday night.

Rashid Nortey netted his debut goal before Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala added a brace and Enock Morisson sealed victory in a dominant performance by the Reds.

The Porcupine Warriors got off to a great start as they controlled the early exchanges and halfway through the first half, Nortey tapped in from close range to open the scoring.

Three minutes later, Mukwala glided through the Lions defence to double the lead as the Reds went into the break with a comfortable lead.

After the break, Mukwala netted his second to put the game beyond the visitors., who had come close before the attacker netted.

Accra Lions were hoping to get a consolation as they attacked the Reds, but with 25 minutes remaining Morrison sealed victory for Kotoko.

Kotoko have now scored nine goals in their last two matches at home, having thumped Kotoku Royals 5-1 in Kumasi last week.