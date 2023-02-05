2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Great Olympics 1-1 Dreams FC

Accra Sports Stadium played host to a thrilling encounter on Sunday afternoon, as Great Olympics took on Dreams FC. The match saw both teams come into the game without a win in their last games, and both looking to bounce back to winning ways.

The home side got off to a flying start, with midfielder Michael Osei opening the scoring in the 15th minute. Great Olympics dominated play for much of the first half, but Dreams FC came back strong in the second half, searching for an equalizer.

As the game approached the final whistle, it looked as though Great Olympics would secure all three points, but in the 96th minute, midfielder Collins Boah scored a dramatic equalizer for Dreams FC to secure a draw.

The result sees Great Olympics stay in 7th place on the league table, while Dreams FC remain in 13th place. Despite the draw, both teams will be pleased with the performance and will be eager to secure a win in their next fixtures.