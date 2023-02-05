2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report- Legon Cities 3-1 King Faisal

Legon Cities put King Faisal to flight after recording a 3-1 victory on Sunday, 5 February 2023 at El-Wak Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals were massively lifted by the CHAN arrivals and it was one of them, captain Jonas Attuquaye, who scored the opening goal after five minutes.

It was a fine finish.

Faisal nearly equalized after half hour but goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey pulled a great save.

Late on, Cities doubled their lead after 80 minutes through Kwaku Hammond.

Faisal then pulled one back before Cities regained their two-goal lead courtesy Nasiru Moro in the 89th minute.

This is the first win in seven matches for Maxwell Konadu’s side as their last three points dates back to last December when they beat Kotoku Royals 3-0 on the road.