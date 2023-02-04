2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report- Tamale City 3-0 Kotoku Royals

Tamale City returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against relegation-threatened Kotoku Royals at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday.

City dominated the game in both halves to record their biggest win of the season so far on match day 16 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Tamale-based side went into the game with a draw in mid-week away to Samartex in Sameraboi whilst Kotoku Royals had returned to winning ways after Bibiani Gold Stars 3-2.

Sampson Eduku scored the first goal of the game in the 29th minute for Tamale City.

Former AshantiGold midfielder Matthew Agama made it 2-0 for the home side before the end of the first half.

Justice Mensah sealed the win with the third goal of the game for Tamale City in the 72nd minute.

Tamale City are still bottom on the league table with 15 points after the win. Kotoku Royals have 10 points after match week 16.