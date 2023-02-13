2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Bibiani GoldStars

Accra Lions will be hoping to bounce back after the heavy defeat to Asante Kotoko last week in Kumasi, when they host Bibiani GoldStars in Accra on Monday.

Lions before the defeat to Kotoko have been on a run of three matches without a loss, winning two and drawing one.

Meanwhile, GoldStars' impressive campaign sees them on same points with Accra Lions and are in fifth place on table. The Bibiani-based club have lost only one game in their last five matches, winning two and drawing two.

However, they head to Accra without key players Ibrahim Laar, Joseph Baah and Prince Owusu Kwabena.

Accra Lions will be boosted by the return of Jacob Amu Mensah, who missed the trip to Kumasi due to suspension.

Accra Lions have a chance to climb to second place on the table should they beat Bibiani GoldStars following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Dreams on Sunday, same as their visitors.