2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Aduana Stars

Bechem United will be tackling Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars in a crunchy matchday 17 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday afternoon.

The Hunters are looking to rebound from their narrow defeat to Berekum Chelsea in the last round and also finish the first period of the season on a high note.

They are currently seated at the 5th position on the league standings with 26 points from 16 games. A win against Aduana takes them straight to the second position temporarily.

Bechem are on five matches unbeaten streak at home and their last one saw them thrash Real Tamale United by 6-2, the biggest scoreline in the league this campaign.

Striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni has four goals in his last three matches at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, something to spur him on against the Ogya Boys in Friday's encounter.

Aduana are travelling about 128 kilometres from Dormaa Ahenkro to Bechem with the intent of consolidating their position at the top of the summit by the close of 90 minutes on Friday.

The Ogya Boys continue to lead the pack with 31 points from 16 games having lost just once in their last eight matches in the premiership.

Even though, their top spot will remain intact with a loss to Bechem, Paa Kwesi Fabin and his squad would want to preserve the gap between them and the second-placed team.

Aduana go into the game on the back of a dismal form at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour as they have picked just a point from their last three visits. Their only win at Bechem was in 2019.

Fabin has strengthened his squad with the re-signings of experienced duo Zakaria Mumuni and Daniel Darkwah.