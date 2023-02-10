2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to secure a victory against Dreams FC as they aim to close the gap on first-placed Aduana Stars.

The team, currently in second place, come into this match on the back of a strong performance, having scored four goals in their previous game against top-four chasing Accra Lions.

Leading the charge for Kotoko is striker Stephen Mukwala, who has been in impressive form with his goals this season. The Ugandan has eight goals making him the second-top scorer in the league.

A win for Kotoko could see them move just one point behind Aduana Stars, putting them in a strong position to challenge for the top spot. The team have recently acquired former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan, whose transfer has come as a surprise to many. Alhassan will be a valuable addition to the Kotoko squad.

On the other hand, Dreams FC are struggling, with a poor run of three games without a win, consisting of two defeats and a draw. They currently sit in 12th place, and a loss on Sunday could see them drop further down the table.

Dreams FC's target for the season is to secure a top-four finish, but they must start winning games if they hope to achieve this goal. This match against Kotoko presents a crucial opportunity for the team to get back on track and boost their chances of reaching their target.