2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview – King Faisal vs Real Tamale United

King Faisal will host Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in a crucial Premier League match.

King Faisal have struggled lately, losing their last three games and are currently sitting in the bottom three. They know a win is crucial if they want to move up the table and avoid being involved in the relegation battle.

The home side will need to get things right if they are to bounce back and secure a much-needed win. They need to improve their performance if they want to come out on top against the high-flying Real Tamale United.

On the other hand, Real Tamale United come into this match with a lot of confidence after beating title contenders Hearts of Oak in their last game. They have picked up six points from their last three games, and a win on Sunday could see them move into the top four for the first time. They have massively improved since being in the relegation zone earlier in the season and deserve their current position in the league.

The game promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to come out on top. King Faisal will be looking to turn their fortunes around and secure a win, while Real Tamale United will be looking to continue their impressive form in their quest for a top-four finish.