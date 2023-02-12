2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Dreams FC 2-0 Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in a match played at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. The goals came from Aholou Avocevou and Agyenim Boateng Mensah.

The win was a boost for Dreams FC, who have moved up to 10th place in the league table. On the other hand, Asante Kotoko suffered another disappointing away loss and now find themselves trailing league leaders Aduana Stars by five points.

Despite Kotoko's efforts, they were unable to break down the Dreams FC defence, which was solid throughout the match. The first goal, scored by Aholou Avocevou, came as a result of a well-worked team move, and it put the hosts in the driving seat.

In the 60th minute, Agyenim Boateng Mensah doubled Dreams FC's lead with a well-placed shot that sailed past the Kotoko goalkeeper. The goal was a hammer blow to the visitors and effectively ended their hopes of salvaging a point from the match.

Overall, it was a deserved win for Dreams FC, who dominated the match and deservedly took all three points. The result will no doubt boost their confidence as they look to climb up the league table. On the other hand, Kotoko will need to regroup and bounce back quickly if they are to stay in contention for the league title.