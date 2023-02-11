2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium in round 17 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Coach Slavko Matic named a strong starting line up to face The Biribes in this fixture which as a must win for The Phobians.

Returnees Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom and new signing Albert Diuedonne all made it into the starting line up for the game.

The first half ended in a goalless draw after chances created by the two teams were wasted.

Linda Ntange first attempt at goal for The Phobians was saved by Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Ernest Sowuah in the seven minute.

Awako also came close to scoring but was denied by the Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper in 29th minute.

Berekum Chelsea were denied the first goal of the game in the 67th minute following a timely clearance from Konadu Yiadom.

Hearts of Oak got the first goal of the game through an own goal from Fusieni Zacharia in the 83rd minute.

Benjamin Yorke increased the lead for The Phobians in the 89th minute as he went past the goalkeeper to put the ball into the net.

Kusi Pandrous climbed off the bench to net the consolation goal for the visitors before Victor Aidoo sealed the win for Hearts of Oak late in injury time.

Hearts of Oak go second on the league table after this victory.