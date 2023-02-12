2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report – King Faisal 1-0 Real Tamale United

King Faisal managed to pick up a crucial three points with a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Despite staying in the relegation zone, the win will give the team a much-needed boost in their fight against the drop.

The decisive goal came in the 88th minute, with Benjamin Bature netting the winner for King Faisal. Earlier in the match, David Oppong had a great opportunity to open the scoring for King Faisal but was unable to convert a penalty, much to the disappointment of the home fans.

Real Tamale United tried to find an equalizer in the closing stages, but King Faisal's defence held strong and was able to secure the three points.

The result means that King Faisal are now three points clear of the bottom of the table, and they will be looking to build on this result in the coming weeks.