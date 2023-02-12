GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 Legon Cities

Published on: 12 February 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 Legon Cities
Sanartex

Samartex returned to winning ways by beating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

The Timber Giants shot into the lead after 63 minutes when Seidu Abubakar fired home.

Nine minutes away from full-time, Francis Gyetuah added the second to double their advantage.

Legon Cities pulled one back late on through Kofi Kodzi but it was too little too late.

Samartex have now improved to 11th on the league table at half-way stage of the Ghana Premier League.

On the other hand, RTU remain in 8th position with 24 points.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more