2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Accra Lions vs. Kotoku Royals

Accra Lions FC have had a very impressive outing in the first half of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season having finished in the 5th position after playing 50 per cent of the matches.

Lions have managed to record 8 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses from 17 matches. They have 27 points in the process, five points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

They are looking to begin the second round of the season on the bright when they take on bottom-placed Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Lions hope to count on their home form to dispatch the Akyem Royals at the end of the match. They have lost just once at home this campaign with six wins and two draws.

Royals ended the first period of the campaign as the worst team as they languish bottom of the league standings and have managed just three victories after 17 appearances.

The Akyem Royals have accumulated only 10 points and are 11 more away from the safe places on the league standings.

The newly-promoted side will need to double up efforts if they are keen on avoiding the drop at the end of the season. They have lost every away game in the premiership.

The recruitment of striker Francis Andy Kumi has added a little bite to Royals' attack. He has three goals in four matches and is expected to lead his side against Lions on Saturday.