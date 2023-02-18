2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Bechem United vs Great Olympics

Great Olympics will begin their new chapter under the guidance of their new coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah, as they take on Bechem United in a highly-anticipated encounter at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

This follows the sacking of their former coach, Yaw Preko, which led to the departure of midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu from the club.

Olympics will be aiming to kick off the new era on a high note, despite struggling for consistency in the first round of the league and currently sitting just one spot above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Bechem United will be seeking their fourth win in six games, which could take them to second place in the league standings and keep them in contention for the top four.

They are currently sitting in the fourth position and will be hoping to send a strong signal to their competitors that they are genuine contenders for the league title.

The encounter promises to be an intriguing affair as both teams have different objectives to achieve.

Olympics will be seeking to climb the table and avoid relegation while Bechem United will be looking to cement their position in the top half of the table and remain in the title race.

A defeat for Olympics could see them getting closer to the relegation zone, making the match a must-win for them.