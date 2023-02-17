2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview- Dreams FC vs Bibiani GoldStars

Bibiani GoldStars will continue their trip in the south as they travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

Having earned an important point in Accra against Accra Lions, the Hunters will be hoping their road trip ends with another positive result.

However, they came up against a stubborn Dreams FC side that handed champions Asante Kotoko defeat last Sunday.

In-form striker Agyenim Boateng comes up against rejuvenated forward Abednego Tetteh in the golden boot challenge. But most of the work will be done by the defenders of the two sides.

The Dreams FC attacker heads into Sunday's game as the player of the month, a boost needed to face the likes of Adam Farouk and Emmanuel Odai.

Meanwhile, GoldStars will be missing lethal forward Ibrahim Laar who is out due to injury.

Dreams FC are unbeaten in their last two games but have won only two in their last five matches while GoldStars have lost only one in their past five games.

Only four points separate the two sides with Bibiani sitting fifth on the table.