2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars

The Ghana Premier League continues with a bang as the league's top two teams, Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars, clash in a highly anticipated match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

With Aduana Stars comfortably leading the league table, a win would extend their lead even further, while a win for Hearts of Oak would close the gap to just one point.

Aduana Stars will be looking to bounce back from their last game, a goalless draw against Bechem United, and extend their unbeaten run in the league.

With a solid defence and a potent attack, Aduana Stars are one of the most consistent teams in the league this season. They have won three of their last five matches and will be hoping to build on their momentum in this top-of-the-table clash.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak have been inconsistent this season, but they come into this game on the back of a convincing 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea. They will be looking to build on that performance and turn their recent fortunes around against a tough Aduana Stars side.

In their last three meetings, Aduana Stars have dominated Hearts of Oak, winning two matches and drawing one. However, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to end their winless run against Aduana Stars and get a crucial three points in this match.

With both teams determined to start the second round on a high note, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter.