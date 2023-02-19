2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview – King Faisal vs Berekum Chelsea

King Faisal will clash with Berekum Chelsea at their newly adopted home grounds, The Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, February 19 2023.

Jimmy Cobblah’s target will be getting his side out of the drop zone by making it back to back wins.

The Bibires on the other hand know they must return to winning ways after their 3-1 loss to Hearts of Oak to steer themselves clear the relegation zone. Chelsea are just 2 points richer than their hosts.

Christopher Ennin’s side are without an away win this season, and are not unaware of the danger King Faisal can pose at home.

This game promises to be action packed as the stakes are high for both teams.

Chelsea were 2-0 winners at the Golden City Park when the sides met in September, 2022 and clearly, King Faisal will hope to avert a repeat of that defeat at Abrankese on Sunday.