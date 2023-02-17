2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview- Medeama SC vs Legon Cities

Medeama SC will welcome Legon Cities at the Akoon Park in the first game of the second round of the Ghana Premier League on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Mauve and Yellows will be hoping to continue from where they left off in the first round, having gone on a run of three games without defeat.

The Tarkwa-based outfit currently sit seventh on the table and need a win at home to climb up on the log.

However, they face a tricky Legon Cities side that just slipped to 15th position and need points desperately to survive the drop.

Although only three points separate the two sides, Medeama have been ruthless at home.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities record on the road has been poor, having picked only two points in their last four away games.

Medeama will count on the experience of Kwasi Donsu and Nurudeen Abdulai to deliver the goods in Tarkwa on Friday.

Legon Cities will be looking up to Jonah Attuquaye and Kofi Kordzi for inspiration.